Cleveland Police search for 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday

The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for 13-year-old Tony Goodwin-Green, who was last seen getting into a gold Chrysler sedan with tinted windows Tuesday near West 104th Street and Western Avenue.

Tony is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 112 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a pink hoodie, black cargo pants, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Markey at 216-623-5118 or 216-623-2536. You can also call dispatch at 216-621-1234 or 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.