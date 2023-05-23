Cleveland Police search for missing 11-year-old girl who is believed to be non-verbal

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old girl, who they believe is non-verbal.

Toni Tyus was last seen around 11:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet-4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Her hair is in braids with pony tails.

Police said she is believed to have left home on her own after walking away from her therapist.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform.

Officers with Cleveland Police, CMHA, and RTA Police were searching along East 40th Street and Kennard Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

News 5's overnight photographer saw officers with flashlights and K9s involved in the search.

Anyone with information on Toni's location is asked to call 911.

