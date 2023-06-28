Watch Now
Cleveland Police search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen at Edgewater Park

Cleveland Police
Faith Hensley, 14.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 11:27:49-04

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Edgewater Park.

Faith Hensley has been missing since Sunday.

Police said she is known to frequent downtown Cleveland and the east side.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-5118.

Faith was previously reported missing last week on June 22, in an alert stating she had been missing since Monday, June 19.

