Cleveland police search for missing 22-year-old man

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old man who hasn't been seen since May 22.

Leo Merryman is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, he was last seen leaving McDonald's in Independence at 3 p.m. after his shift.

He was wearing his work uniform and riding a bike.

According to his coworkers, it's unusual for him to miss work or not stop in on his days off.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 216-623-3128.

