Cleveland police search for missing 24-year-old woman since May 11

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since May 11.

Tionna Robinson was last seen at Lutheran Hospital.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 154 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Robinson was last seen wearing jean shorts, a white t-shirt, sandals and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.