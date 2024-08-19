Cleveland police searching for 2 missing juveniles; say cases are unrelated

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating two missing juvenile girls in the Cleveland area. Police say the cases are unrelated.

According to Cleveland police, 15-year-old Stephanie Canada left her home on May 11 and was last seen around the 1300 block of East 187 Street.

Canada is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. Authorities say there are no known details on what she was wearing. On Aug. 18, police received information that led them to believe she is endangered.

Police are also looking for another missing juvenile in the area. Alaiya Smith, 13, was last seen on Aug. 18 on the 800 block of East 157 Street. Smith is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a nose ring and a heart tattoo on her right hand. Police say what she was wearing is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District at 216-623-2580 or 216-327-7186.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.