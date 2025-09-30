Cleveland Police searching for 3 missing children last seen Monday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating three missing children.

Aqum Machok, 14, Jok Machok, 13, and Alek Machok, 10, were last seen around midnight on Monday in the 4000 block of Central Avenue, police said.

The three attend school on the West Side of Cleveland and may have been seen in the Puritas/Rocky River area, police said. Their clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-21-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.