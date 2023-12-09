Cleveland police searching for missing 11-year-old boy last seen Friday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 11-year-old boy.

On Friday around 8 p.m., Rocky Tippens was last seen leaving his home on the 7200 block of Rathbun Avenue. Police said Tippens ran through the yard without shoes and jumped the fence.

Tippens is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts or pants.

According to police, Tippens suffers from autism and ADHD, and he recently ran away but returned shortly after.

Anyone with information on Tippen's whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 216-621-1234 or the Fourth District at 216-623-5400.

