Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen Friday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Quran Goodson was last seen on Friday at 8:17 p.m. Police said he left his residence in the 900 block of East 143rd Street after a family dispute and has not returned home.

He is believed to be in the area or possibly staying with friends, police said.

Goodson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Goodson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fifth District at 216-623-5500 or the Cleveland Division of Police Non-Emergency Line at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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