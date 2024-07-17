Cleveland police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Zyonna Howard was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. She was wearing an orange hoodie, black jogging pants and orange Crocs, police said. She was last seen in the 800 block of East 150 Street.

Howard is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said. She is known to frequent the area of School Avenue and Stevenson Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District at 216-623-5500.

