Cleveland Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Michelle Otero left her home on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. and was last seen in the 3600 block of West 47th Place, police said.

Michelle is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 140 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with a sun and moon image and black tennis shoes.

She lives in the 14300 block of Coit Road, but police said she may be near the west side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

