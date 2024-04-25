Cleveland Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Treviana Sutton was last seen on Sunday in the 12000 block of Soika Avenue, according to Cleveland police.

She is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 115 pounds with bright red and black hair twists and brown eyes, police said. Treviana was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue leggings and blue, white and grey Nikes.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Ryan Corrigan at 216-623-3138.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.