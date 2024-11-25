Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen Nov. 21

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

James Fugate Jr. was last seen on Nov. 21 in the 3500 block of West 66th Street, Cleveland police said. He is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 160 pounds. James has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said James has a medical condition, and it is unknown if he has his medication with him.

Anyone with information on James's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

