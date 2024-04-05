Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen March 16

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to Cleveland Police, Jashawna Holiday was last seen Saturday, March 16, on the 4000 block of Denison Avenue.

Police said Jashawna is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple leggings, a velvet cropped zip-up jacket, a cross-body bag, black, purple, and white Jordan tennis shoes, and a pink camouflage ski mask.

Anyone with information on Jashawna's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-2755.

