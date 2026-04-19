Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen Saturday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Joseph Rice was last seen on Saturday in the 14300 block of Kelso Avenue, police said.

He was wearing a pink jogging suit with red writing and carrying a red, white and black Jordan backpack when he was last seen, police said.

According to police, Rice has autism and does not have access to his medications.

The reporting party told police that Rice has a history of running away. He was previously reported missing on April 8 and was located on April 16 in the 16100 block of Lakeshore Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Rice's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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