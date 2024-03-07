Watch Now
Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl who was not picked up from school

Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 07, 2024
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Zyreei Debase was supposed to be picked up from school at E. 29th Street and Community College Avenue, however, she did not arrive at the designated pick-up location, police said.

Zyreei is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a green coat, a black hoodie and black Crocs, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at 216-623-3073.

