Cleveland Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

DeAndre Bridges Jr. was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from the 1900 block of Hurston Court; Cleveland Police said He left his home around 4 a.m. and has not returned since.

The teen has a medical condition and is considered endangered, police said.

DeAndre is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs between 130 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie and black pants, police said. DeAndre was seen getting into a grey SUV when leaving his home.

Anyone with information on DeAndre's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5500.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.