Cleveland Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning

Cleveland Division of Police
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

DeAndre Bridges Jr. was reported missing Tuesday afternoon from the 1900 block of Hurston Court; Cleveland Police said He left his home around 4 a.m. and has not returned since.

The teen has a medical condition and is considered endangered, police said.

DeAndre is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs between 130 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie and black pants, police said. DeAndre was seen getting into a grey SUV when leaving his home.

Anyone with information on DeAndre's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5500.

