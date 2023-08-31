Cleveland Police locate missing 2-year-old, 4-year-old

The Cleveland Division of Police located a missing 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl who were reported missing Wednesday.

The two were located early Thursday morning at Metro Health Medical Center with their mother, police said.

At the time of the Amber Alert authorities said the children were taken by the mother.

