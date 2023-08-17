Cleveland Police searching for missing 2-year-old girl

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.

Journey Early was allegedly abducted by her father, Julian Early, 31, in a burglary. Journey is two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Julien is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is driving a silver Audi Q7 with the license plate KA29180.

Journey was last seen at her home on West 68th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone is information on Journey or Julien's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at (216) 621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.