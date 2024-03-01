Cleveland Police searching for missing 29-year-old man

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Jordan Ball was last seen on Monday in the 900 block of Nathaniel Avenue.

Ball is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 165 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan plaid hoodie.

Police said Ball requires multiple medications and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or call the Fifth District at 216-623-5500.

