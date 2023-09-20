Cleveland Police searching for missing 4-month-old girl

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 4-month-old girl who may be with her mother.

Annalise Rogalski was reported missing by her father after he had not seen her in two months. Her father said Annalise was with her mother, Anna Marie Rogalski, who has not returned any of his calls.

Annalise is 2 feet tall and weighs 8 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen on West 62nd Street.

Anyone with information on Annalise or Anna Marie's location is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

