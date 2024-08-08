Cleveland Police searching for missing 70-year-old man

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Wils Jones was last seen Wednesday around 11 a.m., walking out of 2500 Metro Health Dr., police said.

Jones was wearing a red t-shirt, dark jeans and a knit cap, police said. He is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 115 pounds, with brown eyes.

Police said Jones is believed to be endangered due to his medical conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.