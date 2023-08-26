Cleveland Police searching for missing 88-year-old man last seen Friday

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man who was last seen Friday.

Charles Morris was last seen walking away from his home on 156th Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday night and has not returned home since. He is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 212 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, black jeans and a black baseball cap; he wears glasses and has a thin mustache, according to police.

Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-2711.

