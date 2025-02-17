Cleveland police searching for missing endangered 16-year-old boy

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Preston Mechling was last seen in the area of West 54th Street and Denison Avenue, police said. He is wearing black and blue pajama pants and a black coat, police said.

Mechling is listed as endangered as he needs medication for a health condition and does not have it with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

