Cleveland Police searching for missing woman

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a woman they believe to be endangered.

Anna Marie McDonald was last seen near the 18100 block of Lorain Avenue and was headed in the direction of the 8000 block of Madison Avenue, police said.

McDonald is four feet eight inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police say McDonald requires medication for her health condition and may be without her medication.

Anyone with information on McDonald's whereabouts is asked to call the 1st District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5118 or Detective Horvath at 216-623-2528.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.