East Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 20-year-old woman

East Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Imani Marchae was last seen in the City of East Cleveland on Thursday, ECPD said.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 145 pounds, according to ECPD.

Imani is considered endangered, ECPD said.

Anyone with information on Imani's whereabouts is asked to contact East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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