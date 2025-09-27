Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Elyria Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

missing 12 yo.jpg
Elyria Police Department
missing 12 yo.jpg
Posted

Elyria Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 12-year-old child with autism who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Billy Utsinger is missing from the 900 block of Middle Avenue and was last seen around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

He is wearing a gray shirt, black joggers and a black stocking cap.

Police said he is sensitive to loud noises, drastic movements and might run if chased.

Anyone who sees Billy is asked to call Elyria Police at 440-323-3302.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.