Elyria Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Elyria Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 12-year-old child with autism who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Billy Utsinger is missing from the 900 block of Middle Avenue and was last seen around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

He is wearing a gray shirt, black joggers and a black stocking cap.

Police said he is sensitive to loud noises, drastic movements and might run if chased.

Anyone who sees Billy is asked to call Elyria Police at 440-323-3302.

