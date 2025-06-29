Euclid Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen on I-90

Euclid Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Henry Banks ran from his home in Euclid and was last seen running on I-90 toward Cleveland, police said.

Banks was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray shorts, a backpack and yellow Crocs, police said. He is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Banks has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

Anyone with information on Banks's whereabouts is asked to contact Euclid Police at 216-731-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.