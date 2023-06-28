Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Garfield Heights Police find parents of toddler wandering streets

Found Logo.jpg
File image
Found Logo.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 17:36:08-04

Garfield Heights Police located the parents of a young boy who was found wandering around the streets Wednesday.

Police said the boy was about 1 to 3 years old and was found near E. 130th Street and Thraves Avenue.

The matter is under investigation.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.