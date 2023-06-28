Garfield Heights Police find parents of toddler wandering streets

Garfield Heights Police located the parents of a young boy who was found wandering around the streets Wednesday.

Police said the boy was about 1 to 3 years old and was found near E. 130th Street and Thraves Avenue.

The matter is under investigation.

