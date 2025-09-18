Jackson Twp. police cancel alert for missing endangered woman taken at knifepoint after she's found safe

UPDATE: The Jackson Township Police Department has canceled an alert for a missing endangered woman who was taken at knifepoint in Stark County on Wednesday evening.

A 38-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a 31-year-old woman in Jackson Township at knifepoint.

According to the Jackson Township Police Department, on Wednesday at around 5:23 p.m., officers responded to the 6800 block of Sunset Strip Avenue SW after the woman was reported missing and was being held by a man with a knife.

On Thursday, around 8:22 a.m., officers found the woman and the suspect at a motel in the 4500 block of Lincoln Way in Perry Township, police said. The woman was uninjured, and the suspect, identified by police during the overnight search as Jamie Triplett, was taken into custody.

Triplett has been charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, disrupting public service and aggravated menacing, according to police.

No further information has been released.

