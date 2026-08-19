Lorain Police find missing 74-year-old woman with dementia

UPDATE: The Lorain Police Department said a missing 74-year-old woman with dementia has been found

According to police, she walked away from her home on Amherst Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple flannel, blue jeans, a red hat and a purse.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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