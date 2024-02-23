Mansfield Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman

The Mansfield Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Mariah McPherson was last seen on Dec. 29, 2023, on Harwood Drive in Mansfield, police said.

She is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 96 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Mariah's whereabouts is asked to call the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-522-1234.

