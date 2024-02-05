Watch Now
Maple Heights Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Maple Heights Police Department
Posted at 7:56 PM, Feb 04, 2024
The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kacey Smith is 5 feet seven inches and weighs 117 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black "Call of Duty" hoodie.

Police said Smith is not from the area and may be confused about where to go.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

