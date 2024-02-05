Maple Heights Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kacey Smith is 5 feet seven inches and weighs 117 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black "Call of Duty" hoodie.

Police said Smith is not from the area and may be confused about where to go.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.