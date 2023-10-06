Medina Police searching for missing 91-year-old woman

The Medina Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 91-year-old woman.

Mary Reed is 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 155 pounds, according to Medina Police. Mary has brown eyes and grey hair.

Mary was reported missing Thursday night after a welfare check was performed, and she was not in her home on Wooster Pike, police said.

It is unknown if Mary has a phone with her, but her car was missing when the welfare check was performed. Her car is a grey 2006 Pontiac Vibe with the license plate number FXG6417, police said.

Anyone with information on Mary's whereabouts is asked to call the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.

