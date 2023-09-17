Noble County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 84-year-old woman

The Noble County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide missing adult alert for an 84-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help locating Mary Smith, who left her campsite on Pine Lake Rad in Caldwell to go to the grocery store around 2:20 p.m.

Mary is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She left in a white 2014 Chevrolet Suburban; the license plate number is 81C413, and is from West Virginia.

Anyone with information on Mary's whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff's Office at 740-732-5631.

