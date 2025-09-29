North Canton Polce looking for 16-year-old boy who went missing during run

North Canton Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Brady Hostettler was last seen on Monday at 3:30 p.m. on Jordan Drive when he went on a run for cross country practice and did not return, police said.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 138 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hostettler is wearing black running shorts, black running shoes, and may be wearing a black hat, police said.

Anyone with information on Hostettler's whereabouts is asked to call North Canton Police at 330-499-5911.

