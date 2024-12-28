Police searching for 13-year-old, 15-year-old missing from Bedford group home

The Bedford Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

Sameh Gray and Carson Strope were reported missing on Saturday after running away from a group home in Bedford, police said.

Sameh is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 130 pounds; he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black joggers and black shoes, police said.

Carson is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 190 pounds; he was last seen wearing a grey jogging suit and black and gold Jordan shoes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Bedford Police Department at 440-232-1234.

