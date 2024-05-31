Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mariah Brackins was last seen near Willard Avenue, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cleveland Police said Mariah ran away from home and is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on Mariah's whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

