Police searching for missing 80-year-old man from Moreland Hills

The Chagrin Valley Dispatch is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 80-year-old man.

Donald Eklund left his home on Deep Creek Lane in Moreland Hills Sunday around 12 a.m. and has yet to return home, police said.

Law enforcement is concerned for Eklund's safety as he suffers from depression and takes medication, police said.

Eklund is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds; he has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray hoodie and dark colored warm up pants, police said.

Anyone with information on Eklund's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Chagrin Valley Dispatch - Bedford at 440-247-7321.

