Police searching for missing, endangered Stark County teen

Police in Hills and Dales Village are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 17-year-old boy.

Cameron Kiser went missing on Friday in the area of Brentwood Road NW, and police said the vehicle he was last seen driving was found abandoned in Akron.

According to police, Kiser does not have his medication with him, and failing to take it could be fatal.

Kiser is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 178 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with a pepper and the word "Spice" written on it, black athletic pants and light blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Kiser's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 330-837-9345.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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