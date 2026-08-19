Stark County authorities search for missing 67-year-old woman with psychosis

Authorities in Stark County are asking for the public's help locating a missing 67-year-old woman with psychosis.

According to law enforcement, Robin Costanzo was last seen driving away from her home on Kepler Ave. NW at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and was heading toward Howard.

She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Costanzo has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Costanzo drives a bronze 2015 Nissan Murano with license plate number HPG1751.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

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