Stark County Sheriff's Office searching for missing mother, 2 kids

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her two children who have not been seen in a week.

The family of 32-year-old Arianna Burkhardt and her two children, Realynn Burkhardt, 4, and Tariq Burkhardt, 10 months, are concerned for their safety after they have not been seen since Dec. 17, the sheriff's office said.

Arianna and her kids were last seen in the 4200 block of Middlebranch Avenue in Plain Township, and the sheriff's office said they may been endangered.

The 32-year-old mother is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds, the sheriff's office said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Realynn is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 34 pounds; she has black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's office said.

Tariq is about 2 feet tall and weighs 17 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

