Twinsburg Police searching for missing 74-year-old man

The Twinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 74-year-old man.

Wesley Hendricks is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 189 pounds; he has grey hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Hendricks was last seen Monday around 8 a.m. Police said he was seen driving away from his home on Parker Lane and has not returned home since.

The vehicle he left in is a gold 2015 Toyota Camry with a license plate number of 546YFX, police said.

Anyone with information on Hendrick’s whereabouts is asked to call the Twinsburg Police Department at 330-425-1234.

