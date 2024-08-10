Uniontown Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

The Uniontown Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Alexis Bartley left her home in the 3800 block of Sweitzer Ave NW for unknown reasons Friday evening and has not returned, according to police.

Bartley is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds, police said. She has strawberry-blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Nike tee shirt, black biking shorts, and gray Puma shoes.

Police said Bartley is in foster care and could possibly be in the Akron area due to having biological family there.

Anyone with information on Bartley's whereabouts is asked to call Uniontown Police at 330-699-6444.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.