Warren County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 72-year-old woman

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 72-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Nancy O’Hara is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs 130 pounds; she has brown hair and blue eyes, according to officials. O’Hara could possibly be traveling with her pets.

O’Hara was last seen leaving her home on Franklin-Trenton Road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday and has not returned. O’Hara is believed to be endangered, officials said.

She is driving a red 2016 Toyota Corolla with the license plate number CATSOH.

Anyone with information on O’Hara’s whereabouts is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or call 911.

