Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Wayne Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Wooster

Untitled design (43).jpg
Wayne County Sheriff's Office
Untitled design (43).jpg
Posted

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Gracie Garver was last seen at her home in Wooster and could possibly still be in the area, the sheriff's office said.

Gracie is five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Gracie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 330-287-5701.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.