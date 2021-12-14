Watch
800,000 people in the US have now died of COVID-19

AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 6:52 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 19:13:05-05

The U.S. surpassed yet another grim milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic: 800,000 deaths attributed to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers marked the moment with a moment of silence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. surpassed the marker just days after recording 50 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Both totals lead all other countries.

The 800,000 COVID-19 deaths represent 125,000 more U.S. fatalities than were recorded during the 1918 flu pandemic. A population of 800,000 also represents a city nearing the size of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The milestone comes a year after the initial distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An additional 27% of the country has gotten a booster dose.

WebMD reports that about 400,000 people in the U.S. have died of the virus this year alone.

The marker also comes as the world faces a new threat posed by COVID-19, the omicron variant. While much is still to be learned about the new strain, scientists fear omicron could be more transmissible and deadly than past variants.

