White House to send 20 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the U.S. will be sharing 20 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

During a press briefing Monday, Psaki said that the federal government will be donating 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to other countries over the next six weeks.

The administration has previously committed to donating 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to the rest of the world. That vaccine has not yet been approved for use in the U.S.

Psaki's announcement during the briefing came ahead of remarks by the president scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden's address on Monday will come less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that anyone two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose could safely go without masks and social distancing in most situations.

In several media appearances on Sunday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the science now pointed to the fact that those vaccinated are unlikely to spread the virus without masks, adding that those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance.

"We are asking people to be honest with themselves," Walensky said. "If they are vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated and they're not wearing a mask, they are not safe."

Following the CDC announcement, some of the U.S.'s largest retailers — including Walmart and Target — announced they were rolling back their masks requirements. Other retailers are expected to follow suit in the days ahead.