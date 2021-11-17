Watch
Coronavirus

Actions

Disney Cruises to require children 5 and up to have COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami amid the virus outbreak on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Virus Outbreak Florida Disney Cruise
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 15:02:16-05

Disney Cruise Lines to require children five and up to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning on Jan. 13, 2022, all guests five and up will be required to be vaccinated.

Currently, Disney Cruise Line requires all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing.

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.

The cruise line says that guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement instead of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022.

Guests 4 years of age and under must also complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted, the company said.

Disney says its focus remains on operating its ships responsibly that continues to create magic for all on board.

Dan Trujillo at WFTS first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

What Happened Now?