Prime Minister Trudeau agrees to lift Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to lift his nation’s vaccine mandate for foreign travelers, the Associated Press reported.

The vaccine mandate has been in place for nearly a year, and non-vaccinated foreign travelers have largely been unable to enter the country for non-essential purposes. The Canadian government has asked travelers to upload COVID-19 vaccine documentation on a website prior to entering.

In order to enter Canada unvaccinated, a person is required to quarantine for 14 days.

Canada’s mandate is similar to one the United States has for foreigners attempting to enter the U.S.

An official decision has not been announced as of Friday, but would be expected to take effect Sept. 30, the AP reported.

The issue could have major implications in the sports world. Unvaccinated professional athletes crossing the border have been unable to participate in sporting events in Canada this year. There have been a number of MLB teams visiting Toronto that had to make multiple call-ups from the minors to fill out roster spots vacated by unvaccinated players.